Pak-China sign upgradation agreement for Pak Railways

BEIJING: Pakistan and China signed a framework agreement for the upgradation of the Karachi-Peshawar Railway Line (ML-1) during a ceremony on Monday.

The National Railways Administration of China and Pakistan’s Ministry of Railways signed the agreement in Beijing.

A ‘commercial contract’ for the preliminary upgradation design of the project was also signed on the occasion.

The Chinese side was led by Transport Minister Li Xiaopeng while the Pakistani side was led by Railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique.

He said people from all provinces of Pakistan will benefit from this agreement, terming it a ‘significant step’ for Pakistan Railways.

Rafique also said he’s asked the Chinese minister to help launch the Karachi Circular Railway project as well as mass transit systems in Peshawar and Karachi.

The minister is part of the delegation accompanying Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who is in Beijing on a state visit.

