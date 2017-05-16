Fake faith healer rapes two women in Rahim Yar Khan

RAHIM YAR KHAN: A fake faith healer, identified as Ghulab Singh, raped two women in Jetha Bhatta, police informed on Tuesday.

According to the womens’ families, the faith healer took them with him to get rid of ‘jinn’ from them and raped them Monday night.

The women’s father then registered a case at the Saddar police station. Police are conducting operations to arrest the faith healer, who remains absconding

On April 23, the police had arrested a woman, claiming to be a faith healer, and her husband for selling a four-month-old child in Muzaffargarh. The doctor and his wife who bought the child were also arrested.

The parents of the child told the media they had taken their son to the faith healer in Jhuggi Wala area of Muzaffargarh, where the fake faith healer kept the child inside a room for two hours. After that, they said, she told the parents the child had died. The parents said she had administered an injection to the child after which he fell unconscious.

