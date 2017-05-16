Khairpur university's kidnapped student rescued from Karachi

Story Highlights The woman's family told the police they suspected the bus driver to be behind the kidnapping as he was also missing since that day

SUKKUR: The kidnapped student of Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur has been rescued from Karachi, while the suspected person has been arrested.

According to the Khairpur police, they conducted a raid on Monday in Patel Para area of Karachi, from where the woman was rescued. The suspected kidnapper, who was the university's bus driver, Abdul Hakeem Khoso, was also arrested from the site.

The woman, a student of MSc botany, went missing on May 8. Her brother, who is also a student at the varsity, told the police they both went to the university in the same bus but when he called her while returning he could not get into contact with his sister. The woman's family told the police they suspected the bus driver to be behind the kidnapping as he was also missing since that day. Therefore, they nominated Hakeem and four others in the FIR.

However, Hakeem told the police the woman had gone with him out of her own will. He said they went to Hyderabad where they got married.

Both, the woman and the bus driver, have been taken to the court of Khairpur civil judge where they were waiting for the hearing to begin when this case was filed.



