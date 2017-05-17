Print Story
Islamabad Traffic Police suspends two officials over ‘thrashing video’

Ayaz Akbar Yousufzai

Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Two officials of the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have been suspended after a video showed the capital’s finest thrashing a man on the Islamabad Expressway.

In the video, shot by a passerby and obtained by Geo News, three ITP officials are seen around the unidentified man who is lying on the roadside under the Faizabad Flyover on the highway. One warden is repeatedly kicking the man while his colleagues attempt to break up the scene.

Traffic SSP Malik Matloob informed that ITP Inspector Abdul Ghaffar and driver Azhar have been suspended over the incident. 

When contacted earlier, Matloob had said a probe body headed by a DSP has been formed to ascertain the facts and fix responsibility.

 

