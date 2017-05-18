Bollywood's cutest mommy Reema Lagoo passes away

Veteran film and tv actress, Reema Lagoo, mainly known for playing moms to Bollywood's biggest stars, has died due to cardiac arrest.

According to Indian media, a family source, reports that the actress died early Thursday.

The actress had been admitted to the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai.

Reema was famous for playing moms in both movies and television. She also made a name for herself in TV shows like Tu Tu Main Main and Shrimaan Shrimati. She was last seen in Naamkaran.

Her most popular movies include Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Maine Pyar Kiya and Kal Ho Naa Ho.

Over the course of her career, she played the mother’s role opposite some of the biggest stars in the industry like Salman Khan (Maine Pyar Kiya), Akshay Kumar (Jai Kishan), Sridevi (Gumrah), Madhuri Dixit (Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!) and Shah Rukh Khan (Kal Ho Naa Ho).

The actress was 59.

