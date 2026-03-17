Chris Pratt shares ONE parenting rule he strictly follows

Chris Pratt is guarding more than just the galaxy.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star revealed during a March 17 appearance on Today that his three youngest children with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger (Lyla, 5, Eloise, 3, and Ford, 16 months) have never seen a single movie.

Not his, not anyone’s.

“My 5-year-old, my 3-year-old and my 1-year-old have never seen movies,” Pratt explained.

“Katherine is very old school when it comes to screens and technology and all of that stuff. So, we’re waiting.”

While Pratt’s filmography includes plenty of family friendly titles like The Lego Movie, Onward, and The Garfield Movie, the couple has chosen to keep their kids screen free for now.

Pratt teased that he’s looking forward to the day his children finally discover his career.

“There’s gonna be a season, they’re gonna realize their dad is really cool. They haven’t realized it yet, but one day.”

His eldest son Jack, 13, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris, has already had the chance to watch his dad on the big screen.

Pratt recalled taking Jack to a screening of The Super Mario Bros. Movie: “He thinks it’s pretty cool. Jack likes me, though.”

For now, Pratt and Schwarzenegger are sticking to their screen free philosophy, focusing on family time away from technology.

And while Lyla, Eloise, and Ford may not yet know their dad is Star Lord, Pratt is confident the day will come when they realize just how cool he really is.