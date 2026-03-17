Conan O'Brien's long-term Oscars hosting deal revealed

Conan O’Brien joked about being the “host for life” at the Oscars but it looks like it might not be just a joke.



Disney says that he got a standing offer to host the Academy Awards for as long as he wants.

At the 98th Oscars, a pre-recorded skit called him “host for life” and Disney wants to treat that seriously.

Rob Mills from Disney said that they would love for Conan to keep coming back every year as he even joked that if Conan ever stopped, the next host might not even be a human.

Conan first hosted the Oscars in 2025 and at first, people weren’t sure a late-night comedian could handle it, but his show brought 19.7 million viewers, the highest in five years.

That made Disney want him back this year too.

The Oscars will move fully to YouTube in 2029 so Conan could be the last human host for a while.

Fans online are excited because his humour, charm and easy-going style make the ceremony much more fun and watchable.

For now, it seems Conan is in charge of the Oscars and audiences can look forward to more of his funny, unpredictable hosting in the coming years.