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Sebastian Stan expecting 1st child with girlfriend Annabelle Wallis: Report

The Marvel star has been dating the 'Peaky Blinders' actress since 2022

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Geo News Digital Desk
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March 17, 2026

Sebastian Stan expecting 1st child with girlfriend Annabelle Wallis: Report
The famously private couple have yet to confirm the news themselves

Sebastian Stan is preparing to step into the biggest role of his life: fatherhood.

TMZ reported on Monday, March 16, that the Marvel star, 43, and his girlfriend-of-four-years Annabelle Wallis, 41, are expecting their first child together. The famously private couple have not announced the news themselves, and details like the due date and gender are being kept under wraps.

The news arrives at a busy moment for both actors.

Stan, widely known for playing Bucky Barnes, aka the Winter Soldier, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has a packed slate ahead. He is set to appear in the upcoming film Fjord and will reprise his fan-favourite role in Avengers: Doomsday.

Wallis is also juggling major projects. She stars alongside Jason Statham in Mutiny, slated for an August release, and is set to appear in the Netflix series Unabomb, centered on Ted Kaczynski. The actress is best known for roles in Peaky Blinders, The Mummy (2017), and Annabelle.

Despite their high-profile careers, the couple has kept their relationship largely out of the spotlight since they began dating in 2022. Their most recent public appearance together was at the 2025 British Academy Film Awards, where Stan was nominated for best leading actor for his portrayal of a young Donald Trump in The Apprentice

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