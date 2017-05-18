Karachi godown fire extinguished

Related Stories Fire doused at Rawalpindi godown

KARACHI: The fire, which erupted in a godown in Karachi’s Mauripur vicinity on Thursday, has been doused, according to chief fire officer.

As many as six fire tenders were utilised to control the blaze.

Two fire fighters were injured while extinguishing fire.

Earlier during the day, a godown on Rawalpindi's Chah Sultan road caught fire.

The fire was contained after rescue activities began soon after the fire brigade reached the site.

Seven people including three children were rescued from the upper floor of the godown that was being used for residential purposes, sources told Geo News.

