Fire doused at Rawalpindi godown

RAWALPINDI: A godown on Rawalpindi's Chah Sultan road caught fire early Thursday.

The fire was contained after rescue activities began soon after the fire brigade reached the site.

Seven people including three children were rescued from the upper floor of the godown that was being used for residential purposes, sources told Geo News.

On April 25, fires ignited in inside a tyre warehouse in Mauripur area and a tent godown in Malir's Memon Goth area.

Fire tenders faced an acute shortage of water, due to which water bowsers were called in, said Chief Fire Officer Tehseen Ahmed.

