Print Story
X

Fire doused at Rawalpindi godown

GNGEO NEWS

Pakistan
Fire doused at Rawalpindi godown

Related Stories

RAWALPINDI: A godown on Rawalpindi's Chah Sultan road caught fire early Thursday.

The fire was contained after rescue activities began soon after the fire brigade reached the site.

Seven people including three children were rescued from the upper floor of the godown that was being used for residential purposes, sources told Geo News.

Read more: Fires erupt at two different godowns in Karachi

On April 25, fires ignited in inside a tyre warehouse in Mauripur area and a tent godown in Malir's Memon Goth area. 

Fire tenders faced an acute shortage of water, due to which water bowsers were called in, said Chief Fire Officer Tehseen Ahmed.

 

Fire doused at Rawalpindi godown was posted in pakistan of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on May 18, 2017 and was last updated on May 18, 2017. This news story is related to Fire, Geo News Pakistan, Godown, Latest Pakistan News, Pakistan News, Rawalpindi. Permanent link to the news story "Fire doused at Rawalpindi godown" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/142274-Fire-doused-at-Rawalpindi-godown.

GEO TV NETWORK