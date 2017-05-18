Print Story
CJCSC calls on air chief, apprised of PAF modernisation programmes

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Zubair Mahmood Hayat on Wednesday called on Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman at the Air Headquarters, Islamabad.

On his arrival, General Zubair Mahmood Hayat was received by Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman. He was given a detailed briefing on the organisation, role and functioning of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

Later on, the CJCSC called on the air chief in his office, wherein the two top military officials discussed matters of professional interest.

Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman apprised the CJCSC about various ongoing modernisation/upgradation programmes of the PAF.

The CJCSC expressed his confidence in operational preparedness of the PAF.

The air chief, on the occasion, presented him a new book on the PAF titled “PAF Attaining New Heights.”

