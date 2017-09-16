Gulalai vows to bring back former disgruntled PTI members

PESHAWAR: MNA Ayesha Gulalai has vowed to bring back former disgruntled members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, saying the party is no one’s personal estate.



The dissident MNA said she would bring back workers and leaders, such as Justice (retd) Wajihuddin Ahmad — who had left the party over issues — and manage the affairs.

PTI would not be rid of corruption if leaders like Fawad Chaudhry, Firdous Ashiq Awan and Babar Awan stayed in the party.

Gulalai was speaking to the media on Saturday after meeting the bereaved family of PTI MNA Gulzar Khan, who passed away a few days back.

“PTI Chairperson Imran Khan tried to malign me by submitting references against me in the National Accountability Bureau,” she said. “But since I have never been involved in corrupt practices, the charges were rejected.”

She was referring to the complaint submitted to NAB by PTI leaders regarding her embezzling funds allocated for development schemes. However, the bureau rejected the request of initiating a probe against her.

The MNA has been on the fore with her tirade against Imran and other top members of PTI.

Earlier, Gulalai claimed Imran had sent inappropriate text messages to her and hinted at tying the knot.

She claimed to have informed her father that the party chief had asked her to meet him alone but she took her father and brother along with her to meet the PTI chief, which irked him.

Gulalai also said her father asked Imran about his intentions but he dodged the question.

"I am ready to sit in front of Imran and can confront him on the obnoxious messages that he sent. He put me through mental torture and pain," explained Gulalai.

As per Gulalai, Khan first sent inappropriate messages to her in 2013.