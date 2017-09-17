Famous TV actor Iftikhar Qaisar passes away

PESHAWAR: Veteran television artist Iftikhar Qaisar passed away on Sunday in Peshawar.



The actor had been under treatment for a week in Peshawar’s Lady Reading Hospital.

Last week, Iftikhar's son, Hasnain, had said his father was kept under the open sky for nine hours and was not admitted to the hospital's ward. However, the hospital administration said the delay was due to Iftikhar's test results.

After the news of Qaisar's ailment started making rounds, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said she had directed the ministry's officials to ensure Qaisar was receiving proper medical care.

Qaisar acted in Urdu, Hindko and Pashto plays and was the recipient of several accolades, including the President's Pride of Performance Award.