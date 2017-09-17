Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Sunday Sep 17 2017
By
GEO NEWS

Famous TV actor Iftikhar Qaisar passes away

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Sep 17, 2017

PESHAWAR: Veteran television artist Iftikhar Qaisar passed away on Sunday in Peshawar.

The actor had been under treatment for a week in Peshawar’s Lady Reading Hospital.

Last week, Iftikhar's son, Hasnain, had said his father was kept under the open sky for nine hours and was not admitted to the hospital's ward. However, the hospital administration said the delay was due to Iftikhar's test results. 

After the news of Qaisar's ailment started making rounds, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said she had directed the ministry's officials to ensure Qaisar was receiving proper medical care.

Qaisar acted in Urdu, Hindko and Pashto plays and was the recipient of several accolades, including the President's Pride of Performance Award. 

Advertisement

More From Pakistan:

Imran lauds Yasmin Rashid for fighting govt-backed PML-N

Imran lauds Yasmin Rashid for fighting govt-backed PML-N

 Updated 2 hours ago
Victory shows people reject Nawaz's disqualification, says Saad Rafique

Victory shows people reject Nawaz's disqualification, says Saad Rafique

 Updated 2 hours ago
People have dismissed conspiracies against Nawaz Sharif: Maryam Nawaz

People have dismissed conspiracies against Nawaz Sharif: Maryam Nawaz

 Updated an hour ago
Yasmin Rashid vows to approach courts against ECP

Yasmin Rashid vows to approach courts against ECP

 Updated 3 hours ago
Pakistani-American students win prestigious Hult Prize challenge

Pakistani-American students win prestigious Hult Prize challenge

Updated 3 hours ago
Nawaz does not know how to govern country: Zardari

Nawaz does not know how to govern country: Zardari

Updated 4 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement