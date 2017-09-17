PM Abbasi, others call on Nawaz Sharif in London

LONDON: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi called on former premier Nawaz Sharif on Sunday.



Sources said the premier, accompanied by National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq and Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif, discussed political as well as regional security issues with the party supremo.

The meeting was taking place at the office of Hasan Nawaz, the former prime minister's son who resides in London.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar also joined the meeting later, according to sources.

Talking to the media after the meeting, Asif said various political issues came under discussion during the meeting.

The premier arrived in London on Saturday en route to New York to participate in the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) commencing from September 18.

He is expected to address the UNGA session on September 21.

The prime minister was received at the airport by Pakistan's High Commissioner in UK Ibne Abbas together with officials of the embassy.

Sources have said that Abbasi and others will spend a full day with Nawaz Sharif and Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, who is undergoing treatment for throat cancer.



A credible source said on Saturday the discussions between Sharif and the visiting officials will involve the current situation of Pakistan, completion of energy projects on a speedy basis and the legal challenges faced by the Sharif family.