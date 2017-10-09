Temperature may rise above 40°C in Karachi over next two days

KARACHI: Mercury may rise more than 40 degrees Celsius in the metropolis on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the prediction of the Meteorological Department.



“Due to the developing low pressure area off Indian Coast in the Arabian Sea, the sea breeze along Pakistani Coastline will weaken. Under such conditions, temperatures along Pakistan coastal areas including Karachi will gradually increase during the next 4-5 days resulting into moderate heat wave conditions,” read the press statement.

The experts advised to remain cautious in the severe hot weather.

Officials advise drinking lots of water to brave the heat and avoid dehydration. It is, therefore, wiser to not go out during the peak sunlight hours to stay safe from a heatstroke. The use of ice packs, cold sheets, and wet towels is advised to beat the heat.