Lawyer, wife and son shot dead in Sheikhupura

SHEIKHUPURA: A lawyer, his wife and young son were shot dead by unidentified gunmen who stormed their house near Sharqpur Road early Monday and opened fire, police said.



A five-year-old son of the lawyer miraculously survived the carnage and was found unharmed at the house, located inside a private housing society.

Police suspect the incident to be yet another case of ‘honour killing’. According to police sources, the primary suspect is believed to be the deceased lawyer’s brother-in-law, who had been staying at their house for a few days prior to the incident.

The deceased couple had a ‘love marriage’, police sources said. The brother-in-law fled after the incident, leading the police to suspect his involvement in the case.

The bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem.