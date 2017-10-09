Pakistan being pushed towards political crisis: JUI-F chief

NOWSHERA: Pakistan is being pushed towards a political crisis, but the country has a new future ahead in the shape of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman on Monday.



While addressing a public gathering in Nowshera, Fazl hailed the projects being carried out under CPEC, but said the international powers were trying to “control the Muslim world”.

He added some people are experts in wreaking havoc, but the country cannot bear to be plunged into crises.

However, Fazl said, it is his party — JUI-F — which is capable of pulling Pakistan out of crises.

About reforms in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas, the JUI-F chief believes it should be done with the consent of locals, but said such is not the case.

He said some people have gone to Islamabad to protest on the problems in the tribal areas, but those were not the ones belonging to Fata, he added.