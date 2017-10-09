KP teachers protest outside Imran Khan’s house in Bani Gala

ISLAMABAD: Over 600 ad hoc teachers of government schools and colleges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa protested outside Imran Khan’s house in Bani Gala on Monday, demanding they be made permanent employees.



The protesters blocked all the roads leading to Imran’s residence in the federal capital. They also barred Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders, including Firdous Ashiq Awan, Shireen Mazari and KP Chief Minister Pervez Khattak, from going to the party chief’s house for a meeting that was under way.

However, after the meeting ended, PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi came out to speak to the teachers.

Later, Imran, whose party is in government in KP, called the protesters to his residence and assured them that their problem would be solved within a week.

The protesting teachers were hired in 2014 through a test. Their contract was to end last year but they were given an extension after carrying out a protest. However, the extended date is expiring on October 31.