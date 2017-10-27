Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Oct 27 2017
PM Abbasi pays tribute to Kashmir's struggle on Black day, reiterates Pak support

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 27, 2017

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi paid tribute to sacrifices of the Kashmiri people on occasion of Black Day — commemorated on October 27 — in a message Thursday night, saying Pakistan intends to stand by the marginalised community's side.

In his message, the Premier reiterated Pakistan's unwavering moral, political, and diplomatic support for the Kashmiris.

"Indian army forcefully took control of Jammu & Kashmir on October 27, 1947," PM Abbasi noted.

Kashmiri people are not getting their basic rights despite promises made by numerous Indian leaders, he added, stating that there is no example in the world similar to that of the torture being inflicted on them by Pakistan's eastside neighbour.

"India's attempts to sabotage the spirit of the Kashmiri people are futile," the PM stressed.

