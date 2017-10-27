Pakistan opposes sale of US drones to India

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday opposed the sale of US drone missile system to India on the ground that the move will disturb the balance of power in the region.



“International powers must show responsibility before signing such agreements,” said Pakistan Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria in his weekly press briefing.

Zakaria said that Pakistan informed US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson during his recent visit to Islamabad about the country’s initiatives in the war on terror. The US state official appreciated and recognised Pakistan’s sacrifices and efforts.

The spokesperson said that during the meeting Pakistan also raised Indian state’s human rights violations in Kashmir, adding that Islamabad will continue to give its moral and international support to the people of the occupied valley.

Responding to a question, he said that India is an abettor of terrorism, and Pakistan raised the issue of Indian involvement in terror attacks inside the country.