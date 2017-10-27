Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
entertainment
Friday Oct 27 2017
By
Web Desk

Would love to play a superheroine: Katrina

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 27, 2017

Bollywood's diva Katrina Kaif shared that she would love to play a superheroine in an interview with Indian publication. 

When asked if she would play a superheroine, Dhoom 3 actress shared: "Of course, I would love to play a superheroine. Why not? I have always loved superheroines. Actually, there are quite a few characters that I personally love. There are also some discussions on this, so I won’t say too much."

The actress, who will be seen opposite Salman Khan in Tiger Zinda Hai, further added: "I really think someone should make a superheroine film. It’s high time."

"There are so many characters in our Indian comics as well as those which can be translated and brought in a Hindi film. Look at our mythology and there are so many characters that lend beautifully to be made into a great superheroine. I really think someone should do that now, even if it’s a collaboration and not just a solo film," she remarked. 

On action-oriented roles for women in Bollywood, she said: "there are women doing primary action-oriented roles too. Everyone’s attempting it."

She remarked, "it’s not that women aren’t getting action roles. Such films are written for heroines too but [they are] comparatively fewer in number. The men do get to do more action." 

The actress also denied being approached for Krrish 4

"No, I have not been approached for Krrish 4. Neither have I had any discussions on that," she added.  

Tiger Zinda Hai, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, is expected to release on December 22.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Sharmeen's tweets about harassment stir debate on social media

Sharmeen's tweets about harassment stir debate on social media

Updated 13 hours ago
Riz Ahmed fourth most influential Asian in Britain, Sadiq Khan tops list

Riz Ahmed fourth most influential Asian in Britain, Sadiq Khan tops list

 Updated 20 hours ago
Bollywood sexual predators shielded by victims' silence

Bollywood sexual predators shielded by victims' silence

 Updated 22 hours ago
'Stranger Things 2' gets darker in aftermath of death and Demogorgon

'Stranger Things 2' gets darker in aftermath of death and Demogorgon

 Updated 23 hours ago
Atif Aslam’s voice adds spark to Irrfan Khan starrer ‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’

Atif Aslam’s voice adds spark to Irrfan Khan starrer ‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’

 Updated 24 hours ago
Geo TV's series 'Manto' to hit home screens from Nov 3

Geo TV's series 'Manto' to hit home screens from Nov 3

 Updated 24 hours ago
Prince show opens in London with Paisley Park treasures

Prince show opens in London with Paisley Park treasures

 Updated yesterday
Maula Jatt 2 producers, actors served legal notices

Maula Jatt 2 producers, actors served legal notices

 Updated yesterday
Dabangg 3 to go on floors next year, says Arbaaz Khan

Dabangg 3 to go on floors next year, says Arbaaz Khan

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement