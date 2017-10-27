Would love to play a superheroine: Katrina

Bollywood's diva Katrina Kaif shared that she would love to play a superheroine in an interview with Indian publication.

When asked if she would play a superheroine, Dhoom 3 actress shared: "Of course, I would love to play a superheroine. Why not? I have always loved superheroines. Actually, there are quite a few characters that I personally love. There are also some discussions on this, so I won’t say too much."

The actress, who will be seen opposite Salman Khan in Tiger Zinda Hai, further added: "I really think someone should make a superheroine film. It’s high time."

"There are so many characters in our Indian comics as well as those which can be translated and brought in a Hindi film. Look at our mythology and there are so many characters that lend beautifully to be made into a great superheroine. I really think someone should do that now, even if it’s a collaboration and not just a solo film," she remarked.

On action-oriented roles for women in Bollywood, she said: "there are women doing primary action-oriented roles too. Everyone’s attempting it."

She remarked, "it’s not that women aren’t getting action roles. Such films are written for heroines too but [they are] comparatively fewer in number. The men do get to do more action."

The actress also denied being approached for Krrish 4.

"No, I have not been approached for Krrish 4. Neither have I had any discussions on that," she added.



Tiger Zinda Hai, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, is expected to release on December 22.

