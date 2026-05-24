'Game of Thrones' star details horrifying reason she retired from acting

The actress, 36, reveals she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder

Hannah Murray is opening up about the frightening events that led to her decision to leave Hollywood.

In a new interview with The Guardian promoting her upcoming memoir, The Make-Believe: A Memoir of Magic and Madness, Murray detailed how a seemingly harmless “wellness cult” eventually spiralled into hallucinations, paranoia and a 28-day psychiatric hospitalisation.

“I had no idea I was going to go through any of the things in the book,” Murray admitted. “I thought, ‘I'm smart. I make good choices.’ Well, I made terrible choices.”

The actress said she was initially drawn to the group after struggling emotionally while filming 2017’s Detroit. What began as a positive healing session slowly evolved into deeper involvement with a spiritual organisation led by a man she calls “Steve.”

“He exuded power in a way I had never known anyone to exude it,” she recalled. “Magical power … I knew I was in the presence of a magician.”

Things came to a head during a retreat in London, where Murray said she began hallucinating and hearing voices. At one point, she believed she could “save the world” and “fly.” She eventually locked herself in a bathroom while members of the group reportedly chanted, “Be gone, evil spirit in Hannah.”

Murray was later detained under the Mental Health Act and diagnosed with bipolar disorder. The experience ultimately changed the course of her life and career.

Now retired from acting, Murray, 36, said she hopes sharing her story helps break the stigma surrounding severe mental illness.

“It felt really important to say, 'I went through this,'” she shared.