Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Friday Nov 10 2017
By
GEO NEWS

JUI-F chief, Punjab CM dismiss calls for early elections

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Nov 10, 2017

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman calls on Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif. Photo: Geo News  

LAHORE: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman called on Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif today.

Both leaders, whose parties are allied in the centre, have rejected calls for early elections in the country. 

Referring to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shehbaz said those who could not do anything in their own province are making these bogus claims. 

He said the country is being damaged by the deliberate campaign of lies and accusations, adding that unity, faith and grace are needed now more than ever. 

Earlier today, PTI Chairman Imran Khan reiterated his demand for early elections. 

Imran reiterates call for early elections citing poor economic, governance indicators

PTI chairman says with economic disaster looming and paralysis of government, early elections are needed

In a tweet, the PTI chairman said: “With economic disaster looming and a complete paralysis of governance, Pak needs early elections to save and strengthen democracy.”

Imran in earlier tweets made references to a World Bank report on the state of Pakistan’s economy that was released on Thursday.

The report raised alarms for Pakistan’s economy and predicted that inflation would increase to six per cent next year as it linked Pakistan’s bullish economic prospects with the continuation of reforms to address the current and fiscal account deficits.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Nawaz is gone, will not return now: Imran

Nawaz is gone, will not return now: Imran

Updated 16 minutes ago
MQM-P will not merge with any party: Faisal Sabzwari

MQM-P will not merge with any party: Faisal Sabzwari

 Updated 30 minutes ago
Girl attacked in DI Khan says accused shot video of incident

Girl attacked in DI Khan says accused shot video of incident

Updated 3 hours ago
Nawaz, Shehbaz discuss political situation in Jati Umra meeting

Nawaz, Shehbaz discuss political situation in Jati Umra meeting

 Updated 4 hours ago
PPP's doors are open for everyone: Dr Asim

PPP's doors are open for everyone: Dr Asim

Updated 5 hours ago
Dozens of flights delayed as smog engulfs Lahore, Multan

Dozens of flights delayed as smog engulfs Lahore, Multan

 Updated 7 hours ago
Stat Report: Just how bad is Lahore’s air?

Stat Report: Just how bad is Lahore’s air?

Updated 7 hours ago
Sattar requested establishment to bring us to the table: Mustafa Kamal

Sattar requested establishment to bring us to the table: Mustafa Kamal

 Updated 3 hours ago
PPP’s Nadeem Afzal discusses political situation of country with PTI’s Noor Alam

PPP’s Nadeem Afzal discusses political situation of country with PTI’s Noor Alam

Updated 8 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM