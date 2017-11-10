JUI-F chief, Punjab CM dismiss calls for early elections

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman calls on Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif. Photo: Geo News

LAHORE: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman called on Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif today.

Both leaders, whose parties are allied in the centre, have rejected calls for early elections in the country.

Referring to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shehbaz said those who could not do anything in their own province are making these bogus claims.

He said the country is being damaged by the deliberate campaign of lies and accusations, adding that unity, faith and grace are needed now more than ever.

Earlier today, PTI Chairman Imran Khan reiterated his demand for early elections.

In a tweet, the PTI chairman said: “With economic disaster looming and a complete paralysis of governance, Pak needs early elections to save and strengthen democracy.”

Imran in earlier tweets made references to a World Bank report on the state of Pakistan’s economy that was released on Thursday.

The report raised alarms for Pakistan’s economy and predicted that inflation would increase to six per cent next year as it linked Pakistan’s bullish economic prospects with the continuation of reforms to address the current and fiscal account deficits.

