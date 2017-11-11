Nawaz, Shehbaz discuss political situation in Jati Umra meeting

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz chief Nawaz Sharif held a meeting with his brother and senior party leader Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday at the former’s residence in Jati Umra.



The two discussed the country’s political situation and deliberated over ways to strengthen mass contact campaign in a two-hour long meeting.

The two held a one-on-meeting last on October 4, in which Shehbaz urged the party president to avoid confrontation with institutions, sources close to both leaders said.

The party has held a number of high-level meetings in Lahore and London after Nawaz’s disqualification in the Panama Papers case.

A high-level huddle of the PML-N in London decided on Monday that if victorious in next year's general elections, the party's prime ministerial candidate will be Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif. It also decided that no minus-Nawaz formula will be accepted.