Imran petitions SC for merging FATA with KP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan filed a petition in the Supreme Court on Wednesday seeking the merger of the country's Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.



Khan, in his petition, stated the president has the authority to legislate for the sake of peace and governance in tribal areas.

He stated that President Mamnoon Hussain announced FATA Reforms Package, and the KP government has fulfilled all Constitutional responsibilities and is willing for FATA's integration.

In January, the federal government had reportedly decided to merge the country's tribal areas with KP, for which the 30th amendment bill was to be tabled in the National Assembly in May 2017.

But the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif directed his party lawmakers to delay proceedings on FATA Reforms Package, reportedly after a phone call with the chief of an allied party.

The PTI chairman further said the provincial assembly has also adopted a resolution pertaining to the merger and the matter has been raised at all forums, prior to approaching the court.

He noted the constitution assures provision of basic rights to all citizens based on equality and moved the apex court for ordering FATA's merger with KP.

President Mamnoon Hussain, ministries of Law, States and Frontier Regions and FATA Secretariat have been made respondents in the petition.

The PTI has also previously criticised Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) for dilly-dallying the merger.