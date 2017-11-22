Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Wednesday Nov 22 2017
By
GEO NEWS

Imran petitions SC for merging FATA with KP

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Nov 22, 2017

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan filed a petition in the Supreme Court on Wednesday seeking the merger of the country's Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

Khan, in his petition, stated the president has the authority to legislate for the sake of peace and governance in tribal areas.

He stated that President Mamnoon Hussain announced FATA Reforms Package, and the KP government has fulfilled all Constitutional responsibilities and is willing for FATA's integration.

PM directs to delay FATA reforms bill, after call by Fazalur Rehman: sources

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has directed his party lawmakers to delay proceedings on FATA reforms package in the National Assembly till his return to Pakistan after a phone call with...

In January, the federal government had reportedly decided to merge the country's tribal areas with KP, for which the 30th amendment bill was to be tabled in the National Assembly in May 2017.

But the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif directed his party lawmakers to delay proceedings on FATA Reforms Package, reportedly after a phone call with the chief of an allied party.

The PTI chairman further said the provincial assembly has also adopted a resolution pertaining to the merger and the matter has been raised at all forums, prior to approaching the court.

He noted the constitution assures provision of basic rights to all citizens based on equality and moved the apex court for ordering FATA's merger with KP.

PTI slams Fazl, Achakzai for dilly-dallying on KP-FATA merger

Shah Mehmood Qureshi asked whether Fazl thinks a jirga is more important and should decide on the merger or the Parliament

FATA will be difficult to control if conditions deteriorate: Imran Khan

Imran Khan hopes to make FATA a part of the general elections in 2018

President Mamnoon Hussain, ministries of Law, States and Frontier Regions and FATA Secretariat have been made respondents in the petition.

The PTI has also previously criticised Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) for dilly-dallying the merger.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Army to act upon govt decision on Islamabad sit-in: DG ISPR

Army to act upon govt decision on Islamabad sit-in: DG ISPR

 Updated 6 hours ago
IG KP submits DI Khan assault report to PHC

IG KP submits DI Khan assault report to PHC

 Updated 7 hours ago
Overwhelming majority of Pakistanis want democracy, trust Armed Forces: survey

Overwhelming majority of Pakistanis want democracy, trust Armed Forces: survey

 Updated 13 minutes ago
Incapable rulers pushed nation into deep crisis: Bilawal

Incapable rulers pushed nation into deep crisis: Bilawal

Updated 8 hours ago
Nawaz shares light-hearted moments with journalists

Nawaz shares light-hearted moments with journalists

 Updated 8 hours ago
After banning Mehran, Swiss reject Brahumdagh Bugti’s request for asylum

After banning Mehran, Swiss reject Brahumdagh Bugti’s request for asylum

Updated 7 hours ago
Elderly couple tortured by Multan police seek justice

Elderly couple tortured by Multan police seek justice

 Updated 10 hours ago
Zubair blames Sindh govt for delay in Karachi's Green Line bus project

Zubair blames Sindh govt for delay in Karachi's Green Line bus project

 Updated 10 hours ago
Man commits suicide after killing wife, daughter in Karachi

Man commits suicide after killing wife, daughter in Karachi

 Updated 11 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM