Jang-Geo launch Pakistan's first media mental health programme

With one in every five Pakistanis suffering from some form of mental illness, group has taken pioneering step by integrating mental wellness into organisational framework

November 18, 2025

KARACHI: In a landmark move for Pakistan’s media industry, the Jang and Geo Group has launched the country’s first structured and formal mental health program dedicated to its staff.

The initiative, introduced under the theme “Mil Kar Aao Baat Karein”, aims to address and reduce workplace stress while creating a healthier and more supportive work environment.

With one in every five Pakistanis suffering from some form of mental illness — most commonly affecting the youth — the group has taken a pioneering step by integrating mental wellness into its organisational framework.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Dr Ayesha Mian, Head of SYNAPSE Pakistan, a leading provider of mental health and neuroscience services, and Azhar Abbas, Managing Director of Geo News.

The agreement focuses on identifying workplace stressors, reducing their impact, and creating a safe space where employees can openly discuss emotional and psychological challenges.

Speaking to Geo News, Dr Ayesha said that the initiative will formally incorporate mental wellness, counselling, and therapy into the institution’s system. With this step, Geo becomes the first media organisation in Pakistan to officially prioritise and implement a comprehensive mental health support program for its staff.

According to the Jang and Geo Group, the programme will open doors to guidance, support, and stress-relief mechanisms for all employees — setting a new precedent for the media industry.

Geo News MD Abbas also addressed the ceremony, sharing his views on the importance of employee well-being.

The MoU signing ceremony was held at the IBA City Campus, where a large number of Geo employees participated, engaged in open discussions about mental health, and appreciated the initiative.

