Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Friday Dec 01 2017
By
GEO NEWS

Cellular services restored across Sindh’s major cities

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Dec 01, 2017

KARACHI: Cellular services were restored after 12 hours in Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur Friday evening, after Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) was observed with traditional religious zeal countrywide.

The authorisation to suspend mobile phone services was given by the Ministry of Interior on Thursday. Services remained suspended from 8AM to 8PM. 

Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) being celebrated with religious fervour today

The sacred day begins with offering of special prayers in mosques

Cell phone services were also suspended in Quetta from 8AM to 8PM. Pillion riding has been banned in the city as part of the security arrangements for the auspicious occasion.

The Government of Sindh had earlier requested the federation for suspending cellular and internet services. The Sindh home department had written a letter to the interior ministry requesting suspension of cellular and internet services in major cities of the province.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

SSP Rao Anwar appears before court in Saleem Shehzad case

SSP Rao Anwar appears before court in Saleem Shehzad case

 Updated 10 minutes ago
China to promote key infrastructure projects in Pakistan: Premier Li Keqiang

China to promote key infrastructure projects in Pakistan: Premier Li Keqiang

 Updated 46 minutes ago
Former MQM leader Saleem Shahzad to form new political party

Former MQM leader Saleem Shahzad to form new political party

 Updated 37 minutes ago
PM Abbasi, in Russia, advises SCO states to work for 'mutual advantage'

PM Abbasi, in Russia, advises SCO states to work for 'mutual advantage'

 Updated 48 minutes ago
Nawaz Sharif to address rally in Quetta today

Nawaz Sharif to address rally in Quetta today

 Updated 2 hours ago
Investigation begins in Peshawar Agriculture Directorate attack, case filed

Investigation begins in Peshawar Agriculture Directorate attack, case filed

 Updated 2 hours ago
Police encounter leaves suspect dead in Karachi's Abyssinia Lines

Police encounter leaves suspect dead in Karachi's Abyssinia Lines

 Updated 3 hours ago
Lahore sit-in concludes as Punjab govt, protesters reach agreement

Lahore sit-in concludes as Punjab govt, protesters reach agreement

 Updated 8 hours ago
Professional misjudgement led to deforestation in Sindh: chief conservator

Professional misjudgement led to deforestation in Sindh: chief conservator

 Updated 12 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM