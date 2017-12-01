Cellular services restored across Sindh’s major cities

KARACHI: Cellular services were restored after 12 hours in Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur Friday evening, after Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) was observed with traditional religious zeal countrywide.



The authorisation to suspend mobile phone services was given by the Ministry of Interior on Thursday. Services remained suspended from 8AM to 8PM.

Cell phone services were also suspended in Quetta from 8AM to 8PM. Pillion riding has been banned in the city as part of the security arrangements for the auspicious occasion.

The Government of Sindh had earlier requested the federation for suspending cellular and internet services. The Sindh home department had written a letter to the interior ministry requesting suspension of cellular and internet services in major cities of the province.