Imam leads Lahore Blues to victory in National T20 Cup

Imam-ul-Haq scored 59 not out/PCB Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Imam-ul-Haq’s superb not out innings of 59 runs led Lahore Blues to victory over Lahore Whites by 7 wickets in the final of the National Twenty20 Cup 2017-18 at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi on Thursday.

Chasing a low total of 127 runs, Imam-ul-Haq scored 59 runs off 49 balls, smashing seven 4s and a 6. Skipper Mohammad Hafeez hit 33 runs off 35 balls including three 4s and a 6, while Ahmed Shehzad contributed with 22 runs.

Lahore Whites' Bilal Asif, Umaid Asif and Asif Ali bagged one wicket each for 23, 24 and 23 runs, respectively.

Earlier, Lahore Whites managed to score 127 runs for 5 in 20 overs.

Salman Butt hit 62 runs including eight 4s while Kamran Akmal scored 20.

For Lahore Blues, Atif Jabbar took 2 wickets for 24, Salman Ali Agha 1 for 13, Khalid Usman 1 for 28 and Aizaz Cheema 1 for 26. Imam-ul-Haq (Lahore Region Blues) was declared Man of the Match.

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, who was the chief guest on the occasion, gave away trophy to the winning team.

Lahore Blues were awarded a cash prize of Rs 2,000,000 while Lahore Whites got Rs 1,000,000.

Kamran Akmal of Lahore Whites, who scored 432 runs, was the best batsman of the tournament and took away a cash prize of Rs 50,000, while Umaid Asif of Lahore Whites bagged 14 wickets in the tournament and was declared the best bowler, receiving a cash award of Rs 50,000.

Hammad Azam was named the best all-rounder and received cash prize of Rs 50,000.