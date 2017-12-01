PTI chairman Imran Khan condemns terrorist attack in Peshawar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan condemned the terrorist attack at Peshawar Agriculture Directorate on Friday, in which 11 people were martyred and over 30 others injured.



Taking to Twitter, Imran said he was “saddened by condemnable terrorist attack in Peshawar this morning.”

“My prayers to to the victims and their families. Commend the rapid response of KP police and army that helped in containing damage and concluding the operation,” he tweeted.

The PTI chief commended the “reformed professional KP police force with its special rapid response unit” for its timely action.



Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak condemned the terrorist attack in Peshawar and directed authorities to ensure medical aid to the wounded.

The minister also praised timely action by the security forces.

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal condemned the attack in the strongest words and expressed his condolences with the families of the martyred and wounded.

Iqbal said the entire nation is united to destroy the nefarious designs of terrorists. Terrorists have nothing to do with Islam, he added.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif also condemned the terrorist attack, and said security forces defeated terrorists with timely response.

Eleven people were martyred and more than 30 injured as terrorists attacked the student hostel of the Directorate of Agriculture Extension on University Road, Peshawar early Friday morning.

The injured included at least five security personnel.

Security forces managed to kill all the terrorists after launching a timely operation and foiling the attack, which was intended to deliver maximum harm.

SSP Operations Sajjad Khan told Geo News that five attackers wearing suicide jackets reached the compound in a rickshaw.

They were said to be wearing burqas in the rickshaw so as to avoid detection.