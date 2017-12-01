Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Dec 01 2017
By
GEO NEWS

Three terrorists killed in Peshawar operation: KP IG Salahuddin Mehsud

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Dec 01, 2017

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General Salahuddin Mehsud addressed the media on Friday after the terrorist attack on Peshawar's Agriculture Directorate.

The police chief said a total of three terrorists were killed in the operation, while the identity of a fourth suspected attacker is being ascertained. 

He said 20 hand grenades and three suicide jackets were recovered from the deceased terrorists. 

Mehsud said that the deceased include six students and the chowkidar of the premises, among other unidentified persons. 

Praising the performance of the law enforcement agencies, the IG said police had reached the site in three to four minutes after the incident occurred. 

Answering a question, Mehsud said investigations into the identity and origin of attackers are under way. 

Earlier, KP Health Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai also addressed the media. 

