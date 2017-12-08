NACTA senior official visits ISPR

National Counter Terrorism Authority National Coordinator Ihsan Ghani visited Inter Services Public Relations Directorate on Friday.

According to a press release issued by ISPR, the Nacta officials discussed the role and support of ISPR in eradicating terrorism.

During the meeting, the Pakistan Army officials assured full support to NACTA, according to the press release.

Around two months back, a delegation of defence committees of the Senate and National Assembly visited the General Headquarters.

The delegation had an interactive session with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

On the occasion, the parliamentarians were briefed in detail on the changing security environment, especially on the borders, and the army’s effort for peace.