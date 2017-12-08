Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Dec 08 2017
Hafeez to reach England next week for re-modification of bowling action

Friday Dec 08, 2017

KARACHI: Pakistan’s former captain and all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez will travel to England next week to work on his bowling action under bowling coach Carl Crowe and biomechanics expert Dr. Paul Hurrian.

Hafeez was suspended from bowling in international cricket after his bowling test was found to be illegal.

According to a statement issued by PCB, Hafeez will travel to England in the middle of next week to work on re-modification of his bowling action.

“Hafeez will have his bowling action assessed under Dr. Paul Hurrian, Bio mechanist expert and Carl Crowe, bowling coach who has worked successfully with Sunil Naraine,” the board's statement said.

Carl Crowe has also worked with Hafeez previously.

Azhar Mahmood, Pakistan’s bowling coach, who is already in England, would also be present during the assessment of Hafeez’s bowling action.

“After the assessment both the experts would devise a remedial work action plan that would be handed over to Azhar Mahmood for implementation in Pakistan,” said PCB.

Azhar Mahmood and PCB’s bowling action review committee, on the advice of experts, would work with  Hafeez under the guidelines given by the Paul and Carl for the correctness of his bowling action.

The committee would also perform periodical testing at PCB Biomechanics lab at LUMS university in Lahore to ensure Hafeez's bowling action is well within the allowable benchmarks before recommending that he may be sent for re-testing at any ICC accreditation biomechanics lab.

Hafeez, according to PCB, has agreed to follow the plan after having gone through his initial assessment on his bowling action in England.

