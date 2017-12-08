Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Dec 08 2017
By
GEO NEWS

Kidnapping case against senior anchor Hamid Mir quashed

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Dec 08, 2017

Senior journalist Hamid Mir

ISLAMABAD: The additional sessions court dismissed on Friday a plea against senior anchorperson Hamid Mir, which alleged his involvement in the kidnapping of deceased Khalid Khawaja.

The case was heard in the additional session judge Islamabad Mohammad Jahangir’s court.

The Ramna police presented an investigation report to the court in the case.

The applicant, the wife of Khawaja, failed to present any evidence in the case.

Police stated that due to lack of evidence, the case against Hamid Mir was dismissed.

The court also accepted the request of the senior journalist to take back his pre-arrest bail plea in the case.

The court approved the bail in lieu of bail bonds worth Rs25,000 earlier.

The case was registered against Mir upon the orders of the Islamabad High Court in November.

Khawaja was abducted from his home in Islamabad and his body was found from North Waziristan in March 2010.

