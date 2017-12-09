Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Dec 09 2017
GEO NEWS

Peshawar police seize 2.5kg of hashish, heroin from car

Saturday Dec 09, 2017

On conducting a search, the drugs were found from under the seat, the highway police said

PESHAWAR: The National Highways and Motorways Police in an operation on Saturday seized 2 kilogrammes of hashish and 500mg of heroin from a car.

The car, which was coming from the wrong side of the road, was signalled to stop by the police but instead sped away.

ANF seizes 815g of crystal meth from passenger at Peshawar airport

ANF recovers 815 grams of ice drug during a raid at Peshawar's Bacha Khan Airport

Police then followed the car and found it abandoned near Tarnab Farm.

On conducting a search, the drugs were found from under the seat, the highway police said.

On November 7, Karachi police foiled a drug-smuggling bid and recovered over five tonnes of drugs during a raid near Northern Bypass in the area of Manghopir. 

According to police, it is estimated that the recovered drugs are worth several million.

The drugs were being smuggled to Karachi in a mini truck, said police.

The mini truck was stuffed with 274 cartons filled with over 5,000 kilogrammes of drugs, worth more than Rs200 million.

Police were unable to make any arrests during the raid.

