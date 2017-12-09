People will hold Zardari accountable if NAB does not: Shehbaz Sharif

JHANG: Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif in an apparent warning to former president Asif Ali Zardari said on Saturday that if the National Accountability Bureau doesn’t hold the Pakistan People's Party co-chair accountable then people will.



The CM Punjab was addressing the inauguration ceremony of a power plant in Jhang.

“The NAB should investigate not 56 but 56,000 institutions in Punjab and if they find even one penny of corruption against me then I am here,” said Shehbaz Sharif.

The CM Punjab said that if Pakistan was to be in the future as per the vision of Jinnah and Allama Iqbal then all the stake holders will have to be on the same page.

“The politicians, judges, generals, bureaucrats and parliamentarians will have to be sit together and draft a new contract,” said Shehbaz.

While mocking Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, Shehbaz Sharif said that the PTI chief is also surrounded by corrupt aides.

Earlier today, the CM Punjab visited the Orange Line Metro Train project site to have an overview of the work, a day after the Supreme Court allowed the provincial government to continue construction work on the project.

Shehbaz said that the project will provide people with improved transportation services and the delay will be compensated for by hard work and commitment.



The chief minister added that the project was to be inaugurated on Dec 25 according to the original plan. When asked when the project would be operational, Shehbaz said he would inform of the date at a later date.



On Friday while talking to media the chief minister blamed the PTI for the 22-month delay caused in the construction of the project.

"The PTI had submitted an application to the Supreme Court. Then, as hidden enemies strike, they did the same in the Lahore High Court. The revenge they have taken is not from me. They have taken revenge from the poor people of the city," he said.

