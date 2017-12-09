Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Saturday Dec 09 2017
By
GEO NEWS

People will hold Zardari accountable if NAB does not: Shehbaz Sharif

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Dec 09, 2017

JHANG: Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif in an apparent warning to former president Asif Ali Zardari said on Saturday that if the National Accountability Bureau doesn’t hold the Pakistan People's Party co-chair accountable then people will.

The CM Punjab was addressing the inauguration ceremony of a power plant in Jhang.

“The NAB should investigate not 56 but 56,000 institutions in Punjab and if they find even one penny of corruption against me then I am here,” said Shehbaz Sharif.

The CM Punjab said that if Pakistan was to be in the future as per the vision of Jinnah and Allama Iqbal then all the stake holders will have to be on the same page.

“The politicians, judges, generals, bureaucrats and parliamentarians will have to be sit together and draft a new contract,” said Shehbaz.

While mocking Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, Shehbaz Sharif said that the PTI chief is also surrounded by corrupt aides.

Earlier today, the CM Punjab visited the Orange Line Metro Train project site to have an overview of the work, a day after the Supreme Court allowed the provincial government to continue construction work on the project.

Shehbaz said that the project will provide people with improved transportation services and the delay will be compensated for by hard work and commitment.

The chief minister added that the project was to be inaugurated on Dec 25 according to the original plan. When asked when the project would be operational, Shehbaz said he would inform of the date at a later date.

On Friday while talking to media the chief minister blamed the PTI for the 22-month delay caused in the construction of the project.

"The PTI had submitted an application to the Supreme Court. Then, as hidden enemies strike, they did the same in the Lahore High Court. The revenge they have taken is not from me. They have taken revenge from the poor people of the city," he said.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Nawaz, Maryam to reach Pakistan on Dec 14

Nawaz, Maryam to reach Pakistan on Dec 14

 Updated 57 minutes ago
Imran warns of protest if FATA, KP not merged

Imran warns of protest if FATA, KP not merged

Updated 3 hours ago
Sea View murder case: Prime accused's remand extended till Dec 11

Sea View murder case: Prime accused's remand extended till Dec 11

 Updated 3 hours ago
Sit-ins must end for country to progress: Chaudhry Nisar

Sit-ins must end for country to progress: Chaudhry Nisar

 Updated 4 hours ago
Ex-SECP chief moves IHC in Chaudhry Sugar Mills record-tampering case

Ex-SECP chief moves IHC in Chaudhry Sugar Mills record-tampering case

 Updated 6 hours ago
CM Sharif has forgotten to mention SC criticism of Orange Line: Imran

CM Sharif has forgotten to mention SC criticism of Orange Line: Imran

Updated 6 hours ago
ISF FATA protests outside Imran’s Bani Gala residence

ISF FATA protests outside Imran’s Bani Gala residence

 Updated 7 hours ago
Need for speed: Pakistan’s first metro train to roar to life in March

Need for speed: Pakistan’s first metro train to roar to life in March

 Updated 7 hours ago
CM Punjab visits Orange Line project site after SC verdict

CM Punjab visits Orange Line project site after SC verdict

 Updated 7 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM