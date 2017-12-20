Two undertrial shot dead in Sheikhupura court

The undertrial suspects died on the spot

SHEIKHUPURA: Two undertrial men were shot dead, allegedly by their political opponents, in the premises of District Courts Sheikhupura on Wednesday, Geo News reported.



Police said the suspects, who were nominated in the murder of former chairman-elect UC 47, Nazir Dogar and Asghar, were brought to the district court by the police when 'unknown' men opened fire on them.

Both the suspects died on the spot, while another man, Shahzad, who was accompanying the deceased was critically injured and died later.

The bodies of the deceased were shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities.