Saturday Dec 23 2017
Bhakkar railway collision leaves four injured, trains delayed

Saturday Dec 23, 2017

BHAKKAR: Multan-bound Mehr Express collided Friday night with a trailer truck carrying sugarcane produce here near the city's Shah Alam area, rescue officials said.

At least four people — three passengers and the train driver — were injured during the accident, with an emergency medical aid team dispatched immediately.

Two of the train's bogies, as well as its engine, consequently derailed, causing the 128 down track to be halted for railway passage, rescue sources explained.

Passengers travelling in the now-halted Mehr Express have resorted to reaching Multan by themselves, they said in a comment to media.

Peshawar-to-Karachi Khushhal Khan Khattak Express was delayed due to tracks being closed off after the collision.

The train had departed from Rawalpindi and was on way to Multan, rescue officers mentioned, adding that the collision occurred when the trailer carrying produce got stuck at the railway track.

