Will continue to serve nation: Nawaz Sharif

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday said that the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) will remain steady on its mission to serve the nation.



"Pakistan needs to be steered towards economic prosperity," Nawaz said. "We first armed Pakistan with a nuclear arsenal, and now we shall transform this country into an economic power."

Leaders of the party met with Nawaz and his daughter Maryam Nawaz today (Saturday) to exchange views on the country's political situation.

The PML-N led government has been plagued with a series of domestic issues, including the decision to merge the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

