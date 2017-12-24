Lawyer who misbehaved with police in Karachi released on bail

The man was arrested on charges of obstructing justice and threatening police officers

KARACHI: A lawyer — who reportedly misbehaved with police a few days ago and caused a ruckus near Sea View — was arrested late Saturday night but released on bail later, Geo News reported.

In a video doing rounds on the social media, the lawyer — identified by the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) as Shams-ul-Islam — can be seen behaving rudely with the security officials in the city's Sea View area and then speeding away.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Javed Akbar, LEAs were on their regular rounds on Dr Abdul Sattar Edhi road for snap-checking to prevent speedsters and racing-related incidents in the area.

Islam, however, allegedly drove off after misbehaving with the police.

A case was registered against the offender, with charges listed against him comprising obstruction of justice and threatening police officers, LEAs disclosed.

In addition, police said Islam was driving with a fake registration plate on his car — which can be identified as an Audi, when he was stopped.



According to Islam, the day the incident took place he was already slowing down due to a speed breaker when police officials stopped his vehicle by banging on the bonnet.

To that, he responded, "How do you know what the background is?"

Islam then added that he was not racing since "there was no competitor" and questioned the police officials' presence at the spot when "the whole of DHA was exposed".

Islam also claimed that the police officials present at the picket were harassing citizens and there was no wrongdoing on his part.

"They arrested me, put handcuffs on me without a warrant," he said, claiming that he had filed a petition against the brother of SSP Akbar and the police official had taken out revenge against him for doing so.

Earlier, in a statement, SSP Akbar had said it was not right for Islam to behave in the manner he did and, if there were reservations or complaints, he should have approached a senior officer to lodge a complaint.



"His behaviour can be seen in the video, we all can tell whose behaviour was inappropriate."

The police officer had added that an inquiry into the incident would be conducted and action be taken against those responsible.