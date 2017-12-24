Pak Navy committed to protecting Gwadar port, CPEC: PM

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi remarked that Pakistan Navy is committed to protecting Gwadar Port, China Pakistan Economic Corridor and Pakistan’s maritime interest.



The PM also expressed his confidence in the operational capabilities of Pakistan Navy after watching its exercises Sunday morning, said Pakistan Navy’s spokesperson.

The PM hailed the sacrifices of Pakistan Navy officers for the protection of country’s maritime interests.

Exercises related to warships and fleet reviews were conducted in North Arabia Sea to show the operational capabilities of Pakistan Navy.

The exercises focused on manpower, transfer of equipment from one ship to another, rocket and depth charge firing. Moreover, Pakistan Navy’s aeroplanes and helicopters also flew past the site of exercise.

Upon his arrival, PM Abbasi was received by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi.

'Don't mistake Pak's desire for peace as weakness'

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, addressing the passing out ceremony of the 108th midshipman and 17th SSC course, said on Saturday that Pakistan believes in peaceful co-existence and a friendly neighbourhood.

“We do not harbour any aggressive designs. However, our desire for peace must not be construed as a sign of weakness or indifference to the developments taking place in the region,” he remarked.

The PM said: “Any disguise or unnatural arrangements for supremacy would neither succeed nor serve the purpose of peace and stability. The people of this region deserve a better quality of life, progress and prosperity. This dream can only come true…… by following a policy of cooperation and coherence.”

We ought to engage effectively and direct our energies towards the common goal of our people, he stressed, adding “in the current security scenario, certain extremist elements that are abated externally are at play to disrupt our peace and harmony.”

On military operations to counter terrorism, he said “Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasaad are not merely operations. These are manifestations of a resolve and the commitment of the nation to cleanse Pakistan of the scourge of terrorism.”

The PM also hailed the role of Pakistan’s armed forces, stressing: “Our armed forces are at the forefront playing a pivotal role in harmony with other state institutions.”