Islamabad admin to request interior ministry to put Qadri on ECL: sources

PAT leader Dr Tahir ul Qadri. File Photo: Geo News

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital's local administration is considering requesting the Interior Ministry to put Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) leader Dr Tahir ul Qadri's name on the Exit Control List, sources informed Geo News on Sunday.



Sources said the local administration has also prepared a report on the cases and judicial proceedings on Qadri. As many as five cases have been registered against the PAT leader, among which three are registered under anti-terrorism clauses.

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has issued a permanent warrant against Qadri, and also ordered to confiscate his properties, sources said.

Unlike Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, the PAT leader has not yet taken bail from the court in the cases.

The ATC case

The two 'political cousins' face charges of destroying property in the Red Zone, attacking the state TV channel's building and injuring then Islamabad Operations SSP Asmatullah Junejo.

In August 2014, violence broke out in the federal capital when PTI and PAT supporters attempted to break a police cordon and storm the PM House, using cranes to remove barricades.

The clashes between police and protesters resulted in the deaths of three people and caused injuries to over 560. Of the injured, 77 were security officials deployed in the Red Zone, including SSP Junejo.

The decision to march to the PM House was taken after talks between the government, PTI and PAT had failed to end the deadlock over the resignation of then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. The two parties were protesting against the 'rigging' in the 2013 General Elections.