pakistan
Sunday Dec 24 2017
By
GEO NEWS

Lashkari Raisani, aides to join Balochistan National Party

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Dec 24, 2017

QUETTA: Nawabzada Lashkari Raisani on Sunday announced his decision to join Sardar Akhtar Mengal's Balochistan National Party (BNP).

"A social agreement was created in the form of the constitution to help the country move forward," Raisani said. "All political parties struggled in this regard."

He further said that Transparency International, in a report, stated that Balochistan is the most corrupt region of South-East Asia. 

"The report says that 85 percent of the provincial budget is used in corrupt activities," he said. "This is because the leaders placed here do not want the common man to progress. They are only interested in furthering their personal interests from resources allocated to the public."  

Raisani's aides, along with the former president of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Balochistan, will also join BNP. 

In 2012, Raisani who was then a member of the PPP, resigned from the membership of Senate.

A 22-member delegation, including Raisani, consisted of members of national and provincial assembly from Balochistan joined PML-N in March 2013.

Mir Humayun Kurd, Tahir Mehmood Khan, Raheela Durrani, Ayub Khoso, Muhammad Riaz Advocate, Haji Muhammad Raheem, Haji Mehmood Khan, Naseemur Rehman, Chaudhry Zubair Jan, Assadullah Jan Raisani, Ismail Gujer and Chaudhry Rafat were among the leaders who made the move. 

