Shehbaz Sharif meets Turkish PM during Saudi Arabia visit

JEDDAH: Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday met briefly with Prime Minister of Turkey Binali Yildirim during his visit to Saudi Arabia. Shehbaz Sharif is expected to hold a series of meetings during his visit to the kingdom.



The CM Punjab tweeted a picture with Yildrim, saying that the two met at the entrance of Masjid-e-Nabwi (SAW) in Medina.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, among other senior Saudi officials, during his visit to the Kingdom.

Shehbaz, the brother of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, arrived in Medina after leaving Pakistan on Wednesday in a special plane sent by Riyadh.



However, according to prime minister's adviser Mussadiq Malik, Shehbaz is on a personal visit to the Kingdom and will also perform Umrah.

Malik made the comments at Geo News' programme Aapas ki Baat.

Today, around 10am Thursday, the official Twitter account of the Punjab government shared a picture of Shehbaz in Medina and stated that the chief minister will meet Saudi officials during his visit.

Earlier, Geo News reported that the visit takes place after Shehbaz's meeting with the Saudi ambassador to Pakistan on Saturday in Lahore.

Anchor and analyst Shahzeb Khanzada said it is apparent that Shehbaz is considered acceptable for the Sharif family.



"If the Saudi prince is sending his jet and inviting Shehbaz especially, then it is a clear message that beyond Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz is acceptable to Saudi Arabia," added the TV anchor and further stated that it is also a message for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).



Sources added that envoys from 16 other countries had also visited the chief minister earlier.



The development comes after PML-N President Nawaz Sharif nominated Shehbaz as the candidate for the prime minister in the next elections.

Nawaz announced this decision after a meeting of PML-N bigwigs at his Jati Umra residence. He praised the chief minister for his hard-working nature and devotion to public service.

He had also lauded Shehbaz’s vision of swift progress and development and the success the chief minister had achieved and said there was no harm in consultations with the younger brother.

“Shehbaz Sharif has never disappointed me,” said the PML-N president.