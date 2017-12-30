Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Saturday Dec 30 2017
By
GEO NEWS

NAB chief takes notice of irregularities in Gwadar land allotment

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Dec 30, 2017

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has taken notice of irregularities revealed in land allotment in Gwadar Industrial Estate Development Authority (GIEDA) – an autonomous body formed by the provincial government to develop and manage Gwadar Industrial Estate.

According to a notification dated December 30, NAB chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has taken notice of irregularities disclosed on an extensive scale in allotment of industrial and commercial plots in GIEDA, which resulted in losses running into millions of rupees to the national exchequer.

The GIEDA put the development of Balochistan on stake; instead of being an industrial development authority it turned into an estate agency, reads the notification.

The authority, instead of allotting plots to genuine investors, distributed the land to relatives and other preferred buyers, the notification adds.

Earlier in August, NAB Balochistan chapter launched an inquiry into an alleged multi-billion scam featuring illegal land allotment in Gwadar, after reports of private individuals being allotted 3,167 acres of state land worth Rs 70 billion in the port city.

During the initial inquiry, it was revealed that certain individuals, in connivance with influential people and revenue authorities, were transferred about 12,000 acres of land. After the scam was exposed, however, the land was restored in favour of the government.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

New year celebrations inductive of our achievements as nation, says DG ISPR

New year celebrations inductive of our achievements as nation, says DG ISPR

 Updated 50 minutes ago
Nation to decide country’s fate in 2018, says Nawaz

Nation to decide country’s fate in 2018, says Nawaz

 Updated an hour ago
2018 to be exciting as nation on threshold of change: Imran

2018 to be exciting as nation on threshold of change: Imran

 Updated 4 hours ago
2018 is of immense significance for Pakistan: COAS

2018 is of immense significance for Pakistan: COAS

 Updated 4 hours ago
Model Town incident: Rana offers to prove innocence before Qadri

Model Town incident: Rana offers to prove innocence before Qadri

 Updated 5 hours ago
Pakistani boy found incarcerated in Indian prison to be sent back Monday

Pakistani boy found incarcerated in Indian prison to be sent back Monday

Updated 6 hours ago
Knife attacks in Karachi based on political agenda: city police chief

Knife attacks in Karachi based on political agenda: city police chief

Updated 8 hours ago
Govt hikes fuel prices, petrol goes up by Rs4.6 per litre

Govt hikes fuel prices, petrol goes up by Rs4.6 per litre

 Updated 8 hours ago
Safdar working in Ali Dar’s company is not Nawaz’s son-in-law: documents

Safdar working in Ali Dar’s company is not Nawaz’s son-in-law: documents

 Updated 10 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM