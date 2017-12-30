Car crash claims life of former CJCSC General (retd) Khalid Shameem Wynne

RAWALPINDI: Former Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General (retd) Khalid Shameem Wynne died in a road accident on Saturday, according to Inter-Services Public Relations.

General (retd) Khalid Shameem Wynne was the 14th CJCSC

The police said that the accident occurred after the tyre of General (retd) Wynne's car burst.

The four-star general served as the 14th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee before retiring on October 7, 2013.

According to reports, the accident occurred near Chakri interchange on the way from Rawalpindi to Lahore.

General (retd) Wynne was injured in the accident and succumbed to his injuries. A friend accompanying Wynne also died on the spot while Wynne's son, who was critically injured, was evacuated to the hospital where he is under treatment.