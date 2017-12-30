Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Saturday Dec 30 2017
By
GEO NEWS

Car crash claims life of former CJCSC General (retd) Khalid Shameem Wynne

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Dec 30, 2017

RAWALPINDI: Former Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC)  General (retd) Khalid Shameem Wynne died in a road accident on Saturday, according to Inter-Services Public Relations.

General (retd) Khalid Shameem Wynne was the 14th CJCSC

The police said that the accident occurred after the tyre of General (retd) Wynne's car burst.

The four-star general served as the 14th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee before retiring on October 7, 2013.

According to reports, the accident occurred near Chakri interchange on the way from Rawalpindi to Lahore. 

General (retd) Wynne was injured in the accident and succumbed to his injuries. A friend accompanying Wynne also died on the spot while Wynne's son, who was critically injured, was evacuated to the hospital where he is under treatment. 

Advertisement

More From Pakistan:

New year celebrations inductive of our achievements as nation, says DG ISPR

New year celebrations inductive of our achievements as nation, says DG ISPR

 Updated an hour ago
Nation to decide country’s fate in 2018, says Nawaz

Nation to decide country’s fate in 2018, says Nawaz

 Updated an hour ago
2018 to be exciting as nation on threshold of change: Imran

2018 to be exciting as nation on threshold of change: Imran

 Updated 4 hours ago
2018 is of immense significance for Pakistan: COAS

2018 is of immense significance for Pakistan: COAS

 Updated 4 hours ago
Model Town incident: Rana offers to prove innocence before Qadri

Model Town incident: Rana offers to prove innocence before Qadri

 Updated 5 hours ago
Pakistani boy found incarcerated in Indian prison to be sent back Monday

Pakistani boy found incarcerated in Indian prison to be sent back Monday

Updated 6 hours ago
Knife attacks in Karachi based on political agenda: city police chief

Knife attacks in Karachi based on political agenda: city police chief

Updated 8 hours ago
Govt hikes fuel prices, petrol goes up by Rs4.6 per litre

Govt hikes fuel prices, petrol goes up by Rs4.6 per litre

 Updated 8 hours ago
Safdar working in Ali Dar’s company is not Nawaz’s son-in-law: documents

Safdar working in Ali Dar’s company is not Nawaz’s son-in-law: documents

 Updated 10 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM