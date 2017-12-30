Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Saturday Dec 30 2017
By
GEO NEWS

Ayesha Gulalai denied seat on stage in 'respect' of tribal customs

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Dec 30, 2017

MNA Ayesha Gulalai reasoning with the organisers at the site of the protest in Islamabad. Photo: Geo News

ISLAMABAD: MNA Ayesha Gulalai was barred to sit on a stage occupied by men at a protest against the proposed merger of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) here on Saturday.

Gulalai, who had wanted to join the protestors from FATA, was denied a seat on the stage because, according to the organizers, it wasn’t in line with the tribal customs and traditions for a woman to be seated on the stage.

The legislator was seen trying to reason with the organisers for some time but was repeatedly told that she would not be allowed on stage.

She reluctantly obliged for a while but eventually departed.

The FATA Supreme Council is staging a protest in the federal capital against the proposed merger of FATA with KP. 

FATA tribes should not be pressured to merge with KP: Fazl-ur-Rehman

'Tribes have their own identity and only tribal leaders should make a decision about their land'

The Jamiat Ulema-e Islam (Fazl) President Fazl-ur-Rehman in a statement today had said the tribal citizens should not be pressurised for the merger of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

"The tribes have their own identity and only tribal leaders, no one else, should make a decision about their land," Rehman had said while addressing the protest. 

Earlier in December, the FATA Supreme Council held a meeting with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and presented its stance to maintain a separate identity.

The matter of FATA's merger with KP was left unresolved after the meeting. However, the tribal areas' supreme council and the government agreed to continue deliberations on the matter.

The issue of FATA's merger with KP is one of the pending matters for the incumbent government and has dominated the political discourse of the country in recent weeks.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

New year celebrations inductive of our achievements as nation, says DG ISPR

New year celebrations inductive of our achievements as nation, says DG ISPR

 Updated an hour ago
Nation to decide country’s fate in 2018, says Nawaz

Nation to decide country’s fate in 2018, says Nawaz

 Updated an hour ago
2018 to be exciting as nation on threshold of change: Imran

2018 to be exciting as nation on threshold of change: Imran

 Updated 4 hours ago
2018 is of immense significance for Pakistan: COAS

2018 is of immense significance for Pakistan: COAS

 Updated 4 hours ago
Model Town incident: Rana offers to prove innocence before Qadri

Model Town incident: Rana offers to prove innocence before Qadri

 Updated 5 hours ago
Pakistani boy found incarcerated in Indian prison to be sent back Monday

Pakistani boy found incarcerated in Indian prison to be sent back Monday

Updated 6 hours ago
Knife attacks in Karachi based on political agenda: city police chief

Knife attacks in Karachi based on political agenda: city police chief

Updated 8 hours ago
Govt hikes fuel prices, petrol goes up by Rs4.6 per litre

Govt hikes fuel prices, petrol goes up by Rs4.6 per litre

 Updated 8 hours ago
Safdar working in Ali Dar’s company is not Nawaz’s son-in-law: documents

Safdar working in Ali Dar’s company is not Nawaz’s son-in-law: documents

 Updated 10 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM