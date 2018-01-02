Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Tuesday Jan 02 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Shadab Khan joins Hong Kong Island United for HKT20 blitz

By
Faizan Lakhani

Tuesday Jan 02, 2018

Shadab Khan roars after taking a wicket, Melbourne Renegades v Brisbane Heat, BBL 2017-18, Docklands, December 23, 2017/Getty Images

KARACHI: Pakistan’s young spin sensation Shadab Khan has joined Hong Kong Island United for the next season of HKT20 blitz.

An announcement from the management of Hong Kong Island United said that Shadab Khan has joined the team as the vice captain – the second Pakistani player to join the team after pace sensation Hasan Ali.

“Teenage leg-spin sensation Shadab Khan joins Hong Kong Island United as the Vice-Captain of the team,” said the management of HK Island United, whichs also owns PSL team Islamabad United.

Shadab Khan’s rise in international cricket has been extraordinary. He was scouted and picked by Islamabad United less than a year ago and within 12 months he has gone on to win the Champions Trophy and the CPL. Shadab won man of the series in his very first international tournament. He also played in the BBL and is currently one of the most sought after players in franchise cricket across the globe.

The 19-year-old said he is excited about playing in the Hong Kong T20 Blitz for Hong Kong Island United.

“My journey started in the red jersey of Islamabad United, I am excited to wear Hong Kong Island United’s red now. Islamabad United is like a family to me and it will be an honour for me to represent its sister franchise in the Hong Kong T20 blitz,” Shadab said.

“I take huge pride in being made the vice-captain, I am only 19 and this will be a very valuable experience for me. I hope I can groom my leadership skills here,” he added.

Franchise owner Ali Naqvi said he is proud of Shadab’s quick progress.

“I have seen Shadab Khan’s progress over the last year and it is something I am really proud of. He joined Islamabad United as an emerging player and now he is the star of world cricket,” Naqvi said.

“We brought him to Hong Kong to promote the art of leg-spin in this country. There are a lot of aspiring cricketers and Shadab’s story will not only inspire them but also teach them that age is just a number if you are willing to work hard.”

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

Pakistan beat NZ XI by 120 runs in warm-up game

Pakistan beat NZ XI by 120 runs in warm-up game

Updated 2 hours ago
Maxwell, Wade axed from Australia ODI squad to play England

Maxwell, Wade axed from Australia ODI squad to play England

 Updated 3 hours ago
Selection headache for South Africa ahead of test series against India

Selection headache for South Africa ahead of test series against India

 Updated 10 hours ago
ICC calls Ashes Melbourne pitch 'poor'

ICC calls Ashes Melbourne pitch 'poor'

 Updated 20 hours ago
Murray pulls out of Brisbane tournament ahead of Australian Open

Murray pulls out of Brisbane tournament ahead of Australian Open

 Updated 22 hours ago
Coach Arthur confident of good results in New Zealand

Coach Arthur confident of good results in New Zealand

Updated 23 hours ago
ICC rates MCG pitch as poor after drawn Ashes Test

ICC rates MCG pitch as poor after drawn Ashes Test

 Updated 24 hours ago
Klavan's historic goal edges Liverpool past Burnley

Klavan's historic goal edges Liverpool past Burnley

 Updated yesterday
Bangladesh revokes Sabbir's contract over fan assault

Bangladesh revokes Sabbir's contract over fan assault

 Updated yesterday
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM