Shadab Khan joins Hong Kong Island United for HKT20 blitz

Shadab Khan roars after taking a wicket, Melbourne Renegades v Brisbane Heat, BBL 2017-18, Docklands, December 23, 2017/Getty Images

KARACHI: Pakistan’s young spin sensation Shadab Khan has joined Hong Kong Island United for the next season of HKT20 blitz.

An announcement from the management of Hong Kong Island United said that Shadab Khan has joined the team as the vice captain – the second Pakistani player to join the team after pace sensation Hasan Ali.

“Teenage leg-spin sensation Shadab Khan joins Hong Kong Island United as the Vice-Captain of the team,” said the management of HK Island United, whichs also owns PSL team Islamabad United.

Shadab Khan’s rise in international cricket has been extraordinary. He was scouted and picked by Islamabad United less than a year ago and within 12 months he has gone on to win the Champions Trophy and the CPL. Shadab won man of the series in his very first international tournament. He also played in the BBL and is currently one of the most sought after players in franchise cricket across the globe.

The 19-year-old said he is excited about playing in the Hong Kong T20 Blitz for Hong Kong Island United.

“My journey started in the red jersey of Islamabad United, I am excited to wear Hong Kong Island United’s red now. Islamabad United is like a family to me and it will be an honour for me to represent its sister franchise in the Hong Kong T20 blitz,” Shadab said.

“I take huge pride in being made the vice-captain, I am only 19 and this will be a very valuable experience for me. I hope I can groom my leadership skills here,” he added.

Franchise owner Ali Naqvi said he is proud of Shadab’s quick progress.

“I have seen Shadab Khan’s progress over the last year and it is something I am really proud of. He joined Islamabad United as an emerging player and now he is the star of world cricket,” Naqvi said.

“We brought him to Hong Kong to promote the art of leg-spin in this country. There are a lot of aspiring cricketers and Shadab’s story will not only inspire them but also teach them that age is just a number if you are willing to work hard.”