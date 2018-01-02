Everything Trump has ever said about Pakistan

US President Donald J. Trump's New Year's day tweet about Pakistan is not the first time he has used the social media website to speak on relations between the two countries.

Trump has been criticized in the past for using Twitter to attack foreign governments, without, at times, taking his advisors or administration into confidence. Barbed comments have been tweeted at North Korea, China and Iran, amongst others. Trump is also famously known to seesaw in his perspectives and opinions.



We look back at what his statements - as the US president, on the campaign trail and before entering the political arena – has been about Pakistan:

'Not our friend'

In 2011, after the US raid on Osama Bin Laden’s compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan, Trump issued this broadside against the country.

'Some ally'

A few months later, he brought up the raid again and questioned then-US President Barack Obama’s policy to consider Pakistan as an ally state.

Nuclear weapons

In 2014, Trump, then a US businessman and a reality TV star, asked the US Secretary of State John Kerry whether he was aware that Pakistan already has nuclear weapons. Kerry never responded.

'I alone can solve'

In March 2016, on an Easter Sunday, more than 70 people were killed in a suicide attack in a park in Lahore. Trump, who had by then announced his candidacy for the US presidency, tweeted about the bombing promising to “solve it.”

Then in June, Trump said that people with roots in Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Somalia pose threats to the United States.



'Best friends'

The same year, in an interview to The Hindustan Times, Trump said he was willing to play a mediatory role between arch-rivals India and Pakistan.

“Well, I would love to see Pakistan and India get along, because that’s a very, very hot tinderbox... That would be a very great thing. I hope they can do it.”

A few days later, speaking at an event organized by the Republican Hindu Coalition event, he said that India and the United States are “going to be best friends.” Further adding: “There isn't going to be any relationship more important to us."

'I love Pakistan'

On November 8, 2016, Trump defeated Democratic candidate, Hillary Clinton. A day later a video surfaced of him saying he loved Pakistan.

'Fantastic people'

Once Trump won the presidential elections, he had a phone conversation with the then-Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif. The unusual read-out of the conversation is reproduced below:

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif called President-elect USA Donald Trump and felicitated him on his victory. President Trump said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif you have a very good reputation. You are a terrific guy. You are doing amazing work which is visible in every way. I am looking forward to see you soon. As I am talking to you Prime Minister, I feel I am talking to a person I have known for long. Your country is amazing with tremendous opportunities. Pakistanis are one of the most intelligent people. I am ready and willing to play any role that you want me to play to address and find solutions to the outstanding problems. It will be an honor and I will personally do it. Feel free to call me any time even before 20th January that is before I assume my office.

When Trump was asked to visit the country, he called it “a fantastic country, fantastic place of fantastic people.”

'Valued Partner'

In 2017, eight months after being elected the president of the United States, in a broad interview to the New York Times, Trump called Pakistan a “valued partner” but castigated it for harbouring criminals and terrorist.

"We can no longer be silent about Pakistan’s safe havens for terrorist organizations, the Taliban and other groups that pose a threat to the region and beyond."

"Pakistan has much to gain from partnering with our effort in Afghanistan. It has much to lose by continuing to harbour criminals and terrorists. In the past, Pakistan has been a valued partner."

'Better relationship'

Late last year, after a US-Canadian couple and their children were rescued by the Pakistan security forces, Trump thanked the country for its cooperation.

‘Nothing but lies and deceit’

His most recent tweet about Pakistan came on Jan 1. Pakistan was caught unaware as Trump accused it of lying and deceit, rowing back from his more conciliatory tweets and statements about the country in the past few months.



