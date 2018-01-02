Aishwarya likely to play Nargis’ role in 1967’s Raat aur Din

Nargis Dutt (left, Aishwarya Rai Bachhan (right). Photo: File

After playing a glamorous poetess in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is expected to be seen in a completely different character in the remake of 1976 release Raat aur Din, the original version of which starred the legendary Nargis Dutt.

For Aishwarya Rai to play a role immortalised by Nargis would possibly be the biggest challenge of her career, the Indian media has quoted the film producer, Prerna Arora as saying. She added it was too early to talk about the project.

“But yes, I’d like to say it would be a tremendous challenge for Aishwarya to play a role for which Nargisji is remembered for to this day,” Arora was quoted as saying. “Let’s not forget Raat aur Din was Nargisji’s swan song. She never returned to acting after this film. Her fans still remember her in this film. It’s her most iconic role after Mother India. And I’m proud to be associated with this film.”

Nargis Dutt. Photo: File

In Raat aur Din, Nargis played the role of a woman who suffers from a split personality disorder.

The songs sung by the iconic Lata Mangeshkar for the original version of the film are likely to be used in the remake. The songs from the original, include Raat Aur Din Diya Jalay, Awara Ae Mere Dil, Dil Ki Girah Kholdi, Na Chedo Kal Ke Afsane and Jeena Humko Raas Na Aya are considered among the best songs of composer Shankar Jaikishan’s career.