Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Tuesday Jan 02 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Trump can hire US audit firm on Pakistan’s expense to verify $33bn aid: Khawaja Asif

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jan 02, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump can hire a US-based audit firm on Pakistan’s expense to verify the quoted figure of $33 billion aid to the country, in order to know "who is lying and deceiving".

The Foreign minister shot back at Trump, on social media platform Twitter, for the reckless tweet against Pakistan, threatening to cut aid.

“President Trump quoted the figure of $33 billion given to Pakistan over 15 years, he can hire a US-based audit firm on our expense to verify this figure and let the world know who is lying and deceiving,” tweeted Asif. 

Earlier today, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chaired a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) in wake of the allegations by the US president.

The forum stated that Pakistan has fought against terror with unflinching resolve and action was taken against all militant organisations. 

On Monday, Pakistan’s Foreign Office summoned US Ambassador David Hale to record a protest over President Trump’s tweet.

"The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools," Trump had said in the early-morning New Year's Day tweet.

Khawaja Asif, in a reply to the US president's tweet earlier also said Pakistan will let the world know the truth and will be responding to Trump's tweet. He added that there is a difference between facts and fiction.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Evidence of corruption yet to be found, says Nawaz after court hearing

Evidence of corruption yet to be found, says Nawaz after court hearing

Updated an hour ago
Federal cabinet to meet today over Trump tweet

Federal cabinet to meet today over Trump tweet

Updated 2 hours ago
US should stop blaming others for its mistakes: Lodhi

US should stop blaming others for its mistakes: Lodhi

Updated 2 hours ago
Three suspected terrorists killed during encounter in Karachi’s Baldia Town

Three suspected terrorists killed during encounter in Karachi’s Baldia Town

 Updated 4 hours ago
Witnesses record statements against Nawaz, family; hearing adjourned until Jan 9

Witnesses record statements against Nawaz, family; hearing adjourned until Jan 9

Updated 2 hours ago
US to announce further action against Pakistan within days: White House

US to announce further action against Pakistan within days: White House

 Updated 12 hours ago
Alternative arrangements made in advance, says Finance Ministry after US withholds $255mn aid

Alternative arrangements made in advance, says Finance Ministry after US withholds $255mn aid

Updated 13 hours ago
Lyari Expressway project remains incomplete after 15 years

Lyari Expressway project remains incomplete after 15 years

Updated 13 hours ago
NSC reviewing negative statements by US officials in recent months: Dastagir

NSC reviewing negative statements by US officials in recent months: Dastagir

 Updated 13 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM